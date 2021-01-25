By
 

As health officials say a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 has arrived in Pierce and Snohomish counties, variants of the virus are threatening to undo the progress that’s been made toward ending the pandemic.

One question is how effective the current vaccines will be against these altered versions of the virus. Some appear to be more contagious than the original version, and all are little understood.

That has prompted a warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci: Assume the worst about the strain found here.

Many of the earliest COVID-19 "long-haulers" are still not back to normal. COVID-19 plunged Seattle's Kelly Hickman, 37, into a cycle of crushing fatigue and brain fog so impenetrable she couldn’t read a book. Hickman is one of the first "long-haulers," who have lost their health, their jobs and their once-normal lives. "Is this my life now? I don’t know and the doctors don’t know,” Hickman says as Seattle researchers try to find the answer.

Should Washington state require schools to reopen if their counties hit certain coronavirus numbers? Lawmakers are considering this controversial question and other pandemic-era education issues.

President-elect Joe Biden today will impose COVID-19 restrictions on travelers from at least 30 nations.

• Fauci is talking about what working for Trump was really like, from the most frightening moments to the ones where he was the stubborn "skunk at the picnic." Why did he never quit? He still has unfinished business. Dr. Deborah Birx, too, is describing her inside view of how misinformation shaped crucial White House statements about the pandemic.

Ambulances have an unseen passenger: COVID-19. Thomas Hoang and Joshua Hammond have always dealt with life and death as EMTs in California, but now that they're just a breath away from becoming patients themselves, this is how their harrowing 24-hour ambulance shift goes.

A would-be traveler got COVID-19 and canceled his trip, but will Airbnb ever let him book again? Travel Troubleshooter had to step in.

