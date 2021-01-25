We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
• Many of the earliest COVID-19 "long-haulers" are still not back to normal. COVID-19 plunged Seattle's Kelly Hickman, 37, into a cycle of crushing fatigue and brain fog so impenetrable she couldn’t read a book. Hickman is one of the first "long-haulers," who have lost their health, their jobs and their once-normal lives. "Is this my life now? I don’t know and the doctors don’t know,” Hickman says as Seattle researchers try to find the answer.
• Ambulances have an unseen passenger: COVID-19. Thomas Hoang and Joshua Hammond have always dealt with life and death as EMTs in California, but now that they're just a breath away from becoming patients themselves, this is how their harrowing 24-hour ambulance shift goes.
• A would-be traveler got COVID-19 and canceled his trip, but will Airbnb ever let him book again? Travel Troubleshooter had to step in.