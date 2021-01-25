As health officials say a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 has arrived in Pierce and Snohomish counties, variants of the virus are threatening to undo the progress that’s been made toward ending the pandemic.

One question is how effective the current vaccines will be against these altered versions of the virus. Some appear to be more contagious than the original version, and all are little understood.

That has prompted a warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci: Assume the worst about the strain found here.

