Pfizer opens study of COVID shots updated to match omicron
Pfizer has begun a study comparing its original COVID-19 vaccine with doses specially tweaked to match the hugely contagious omicron variant.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.
COVID-19 vaccine makers have been updating their shots to better match omicron in case global health authorities decide the change is needed.
While omicron is more likely than previous variants to cause infection even in people who’ve been vaccinated, it’s not yet clear that a change to the vaccine recipe is needed.
The original vaccines still offer good protection against severe illness and death. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere have made clear that adding a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding a milder infection.
There’s a new version of omicron, but so far, it doesn't appear to be more dangerous. Scientists are keeping a close eye on the version known as BA. 2, which has made its way to the United States.
One couple has received the same unwanted gift for the past two Christmases: COVID-19. Reinfections are rising as time and new variants work against people's defenses, and Washington is among the states that track how often they happen.
People are having "COVID parties" to spread the virus on purpose. That’s like playing Russian roulette, doctors warn, pointing to what's happening in the emergency department at a Missouri hospital.
Ever tried exercising hard in an N95 mask? It often seems like a perfect mask for exercise doesn’t exist, and guidance keeps changing along with the virus. Here are several factors to consider as you choose between a mask that’s safer vs. one that’s more comfortable.
Seattle played a pivotal role in the race for a vaccine, according to a new book by former Seattle Times investigative reporter David Heath. He’s talking about what went on behind the scenes during the revolutionary push to create the shots.