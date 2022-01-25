The World Health Organization’s director-general warned on Monday that ideal conditions for more coronavirus variants to emerge remain and that it is “dangerous” to assume the world is nearing the end of the pandemic.

However, the director-general said the acute phase of the pandemic could end in 2022 if key targets are met, including the goal to vaccinate 70% of the population in every country by mid-2022.

Meanwhile, Idaho public health officials activated crisis standards of care in 18 southern counties due to significant shortages in staffing and blood supply.

At the same time, the Food and Drug Administration took two monoclonal antibody therapies off the list of COVID-19 treatments, stating they should not be used anywhere in the U.S. due to their ineffectiveness against the omicron variant.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.