While Congress considers a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan from President Joe Biden, Washington state lawmakers Friday afternoon released the outline of a new COVID-19 relief bill aimed at boosting vaccine distribution and aiding schools, renters and small businesses.

Our state is also planning to partner with local health care systems to open four mass vaccination sites in Clark, Benton, Chelan and Spokane counties next week. The announcement came three days after Gov. Jay Inslee expanded eligibility for vaccination and set a goal of vaccinating 45,000 people a day.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

