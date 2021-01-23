While Congress considers a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan from President Joe Biden, Washington state lawmakers Friday afternoon released the outline of a new COVID-19 relief bill aimed at boosting vaccine distribution and aiding schools, renters and small businesses.

Our state is also planning to partner with local health care systems to open four mass vaccination sites in Clark, Benton, Chelan and Spokane counties next week. The announcement came three days after Gov. Jay Inslee expanded eligibility for vaccination and set a goal of vaccinating 45,000 people a day.

