Biden ordering stopgap help as talks start on big aid plan
President Joe Biden plans to take executive action Friday to provide a stopgap measure of financial relief to millions of Americans while Congress begins to consider his much larger $1.9 trillion package to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The two executive orders that Biden is to sign would increase food aid, protect job seekers on unemployment and clear a path for federal workers and contractors to get a $15 hourly minimum wage.
“The American people cannot afford to wait,” said Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council. “So many are hanging by a thread. They need help, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to provide that help as quickly as possible.”
Deese emphasized that the orders are not substitutes for the additional stimulus that Biden says is needed beyond the $4 trillion in aid that has already been approved, including $900 billion this past December. Several Republican lawmakers have voiced opposition to provisions in Biden’s plan for direct payments to individuals, state and local government aid and a $15 hourly minimum wage nationwide.
Most economists believe the United States can rebound with strength once people are vaccinated from the coronavirus, but the situation is still dire as the disease has closed businesses and schools. Nearly 10 million jobs have been lost since last February, and nearly 30 million households lack secure access to food.
One of Biden’s orders asks the Agriculture Department to consider adjusting the rules for food assistance, so that the government could be obligated to provide more money to the hungry.
The Bellevue School District has expanded in-person learning — and taken the teachers union to court. Some teachers called to buildings yesterday didn't show up as their union opposed plans to bring more students in, saying vaccines should be in place first. A few hours after school started, the dispute landed in court. It's a possible sign of things to come across the region.
“I would hug my family longer”: A year ago this week, COVID-19 burst into local headlines. Seattle-area residents are sharing their compelling vignettes on what they were doing in a week that seems a lifetime ago, and whether they would have done anything differently if they’d been able to glimpse the future.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, unleashed: He's suddenly everywhere, feeling liberated as he delivers his message and a pointed observation. “One of the new things in this administration is, if you don’t know the answer, don’t guess. Just say you don’t know the answer.”
The final U.S. county to get the virusis a former leper colony that's so remote, basic supplies are brought in by barge once a year.
