The Bellevue School District has expanded in-person learning — and taken the teachers union to court. Some teachers called to buildings yesterday didn't show up as their union opposed plans to bring more students in, saying vaccines should be in place first. A few hours after school started, the dispute landed in court. It's a possible sign of things to come across the region.
“I would hug my family longer”: A year ago this week, COVID-19 burst into local headlines. Seattle-area residents are sharing their compelling vignettes on what they were doing in a week that seems a lifetime ago, and whether they would have done anything differently if they’d been able to glimpse the future.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, unleashed: He's suddenly everywhere, feeling liberated as he delivers his message and a pointed observation. “One of the new things in this administration is, if you don’t know the answer, don’t guess. Just say you don’t know the answer.”
The final U.S. county to get the virusis a former leper colony that's so remote, basic supplies are brought in by barge once a year.
