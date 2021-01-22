Exactly a year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in Washington state, President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a burst of executive orders aimed to increase vaccinations and testing, prepare for reopening schools and businesses and immediately increase the use of masks.

Public health experts, however, continue to run into vaccine shortages, which they’re blaming in part on the Trump administration’s rush to get states to quickly expand their vaccination drives. In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday Amazon is partnering with Virginia Mason on a pop-up vaccine clinic they’re hoping will vaccinate 2,000 people this weekend.

