The first large U.S. studies released Friday showed evidence that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are standing up to the omicron variant. The papers echo previous studies from South Africa and Germany that state that while vaccines are less effective against omicron, booster doses increase the chance of avoiding a symptomatic infection.

In an effort to increase access to rapid tests, the U.S. Postal Service is becoming the agent of one of the largest disaster-relief mobilization efforts in the organization’s 247-year history, experts say. The agency has hired thousand of seasonal workers and converted more than 40 facilities into fulfillment centers.

