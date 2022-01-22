The first large U.S. studies released Friday showed evidence that COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are standing up to the omicron variant. The papers echo previous studies from South Africa and Germany that state that while vaccines are less effective against omicron, booster doses increase the chance of avoiding a symptomatic infection.
In an effort to increase access to rapid tests, the U.S. Postal Service is becoming the agent of one of the largest disaster-relief mobilization efforts in the organization’s 247-year history, experts say. The agency has hired thousand of seasonal workers and converted more than 40 facilities into fulfillment centers.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
China’s success taming virus could make exiting the pandemic harder
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The sweeping “zero-tolerance” strategy that China has used to keep COVID-19 case numbers low and its economy functioning may, paradoxically, make it harder for the country to exit the pandemic.
Most experts say the coronavirus around the world isn’t going away and believe it could eventually become, like the flu, a persistent but generally manageable threat if enough people gain immunity through infections and vaccines.
In countries like Britain and the U.S., which have had comparatively light restrictions against the omicron wave, there is a glimmer of hope that the process might be underway. Cases skyrocketed in recent weeks but have since dropped in Britain and may have leveled off in the U.S., perhaps because the extremely contagious variant is running out of people to infect. Some places already are talking about easing COVID-19 precautions.
—Aniruddha Ghosal and Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press
Advertising
White House official says U.S. is moving toward a time when ‘COVID won’t be a constant crisis’
The official in charge of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response team expressed optimism Friday about the future of the pandemic, saying the nation is “moving toward a time when COVID won’t disrupt our daily lives, where COVID won’t be a constant crisis but something we protect against and treat.”
The official, Jeff Zients, made the remark at a White House news conference as the national coronavirus caseload was on a slight downward trajectory, largely because of declines in major cities in the hard-hit Northeast. That trend also prompted Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to sound an upbeat note.
“We are starting to see steep declines in areas that were first peaking, so areas of the Northeast — New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut — are really starting to come down,” Walensky said at the same briefing, calling it “an optimistic trend.”