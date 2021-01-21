By
 

On President Joe Biden’s first day in the Oval Office, one of his first tasks was to address one of the commitments he made during his campaign — handling the coronavirus pandemic. Now, virus precautions are required in the White House and on federal property, the federal eviction freeze has been extended and a new federal office has been created to coordinate a national response to the virus.

The push to vaccinate Americans against the virus is hitting a roadblock, however, as several states, including New York and Florida, are reporting they are running out of vaccine. In Washington, more than 10,000 people have appointments at the University of Washington Medicine’s vaccine clinics as the state starts Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout. 

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

What bogged down Washington’s vaccine rollout: For clinics, pharmacies and other vaccine providers statewide, "everything was makeshift" as they launched vaccinations amid intense demand — while still waiting for the software to manage the process. Read the Times Watchdog story.

New President Joe Biden immediately let loose yesterday with a blizzard of executive actions to tear down his predecessor's legacy. Among them: concrete steps on the pandemic that will affect your daily life.

Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched, or should you stick with the same company's shot? Health officials are giving guidance. Meanwhile, California has OK'd a big batch of vaccines after temporarily halting injections because people fell ill.

Seattle's restaurants could get a crucial lifeline in the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief, and so could arts and culture institutions. Here's how this will work, and why it's different from past rounds.

The COVID-19 treatment famously given to Trump could help many others, research indicates. But hundreds of thousands of vials of the antibody treatment sit unused while sick patients try to fend for themselves.

A year ago today, the coronavirus first made headlines in Western Washington. If you’d known what would follow, would you do anything differently? We'd like to hear, and we'll share some of the answers.

