• What bogged down Washington’s vaccine rollout: For clinics, pharmacies and other vaccine providers statewide, "everything was makeshift" as they launched vaccinations amid intense demand — while still waiting for the software to manage the process. Read the Times Watchdog story.
• Seattle's restaurants could get a crucial lifeline in the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief, and so could arts and culture institutions. Here's how this will work, and why it's different from past rounds.
• The COVID-19 treatment famously given to Trump could help many others, research indicates. But hundreds of thousands of vials of the antibody treatment sit unused while sick patients try to fend for themselves.
• A year ago today, the coronavirus first made headlines in Western Washington. If you’d known what would follow, would you do anything differently? We'd like to hear, and we'll share some of the answers.
