On President Joe Biden’s first day in the Oval Office, one of his first tasks was to address one of the commitments he made during his campaign — handling the coronavirus pandemic. Now, virus precautions are required in the White House and on federal property, the federal eviction freeze has been extended and a new federal office has been created to coordinate a national response to the virus.

The push to vaccinate Americans against the virus is hitting a roadblock, however, as several states, including New York and Florida, are reporting they are running out of vaccine. In Washington, more than 10,000 people have appointments at the University of Washington Medicine’s vaccine clinics as the state starts Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

