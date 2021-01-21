On President Joe Biden’s first day in the Oval Office, one of his first tasks was to address one of the commitments he made during his campaign — handling the coronavirus pandemic. Now, virus precautions are required in the White House and on federal property, the federal eviction freeze has been extended and a new federal office has been created to coordinate a national response to the virus.
The push to vaccinate Americans against the virus is hitting a roadblock, however, as several states, including New York and Florida, are reporting they are running out of vaccine. In Washington, more than 10,000 people have appointments at the University of Washington Medicine’s vaccine clinics as the state starts Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout.
Patients fend for themselves to access highly touted COVID-19 antibody treatments
Months after Trump emphatically credited an experimental antibody therapy for his quick recovery from COVID-19 and even as drugmakers ramp up supplies, only a trickle of the product has found its way into regular people. While hundreds of thousands of vials sit unused, sick patients who, research indicates, could benefit from early treatment — available for free — have largely been fending for themselves.
Gary Herritz was feeling pretty sick by the time he tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 12, .
His scratchy throat had turned to a dry cough, headache, joint pain and fever — all warning signs to Herritz, who underwent liver transplant surgery in 2012, followed by a rejection scare in 2018. He knew his compromised immune system left him especially vulnerable to a potentially deadly case of COVID-19.
“The thing with transplant patients is we can crash in a heartbeat,” said Herritz, 39. “The outcome for transplant patients [with COVID-19] is not good.”
On Twitter, Herritz had read about monoclonal antibody therapy, the treatment famously given to President Donald Trump and other high-profile politicians and authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in high-risk COVID-19 patients. But as his symptoms worsened, Herritz found himself very much on his own as he scrambled for access.
His primary care doctor wasn’t sure he qualified for treatment. His transplant team in Wisconsin, where he’d had the liver surgery, wasn’t calling back. No one was sure exactly where he should go to get it. From bed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, he spent two days punching in phone numbers, reaching out to health officials in four states, before he finally landed an appointment to receive a treatment aimed at keeping patients like him out of the hospital — and, perhaps, the morgue.
Lilly drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes
Drugmaker Eli Lilly said Thursday its COVID-19 antibody drug can prevent illness in residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care locations.
It’s the first major study to show such a treatment may prevent disease.
Residents and staff who got the drug had up to a 57% lower risk of getting COVID-19 compared to others at the same facility who got a placebo, the drugmaker said. Among nursing home residents only, the risk was reduced by up to 80%.
The study involved more than 1,000 residents and staff at nursing homes and other long-term care locations. The research was conducted with the National Institutes of Health. Results were released in a press release and the company said it would publish results in a journal soon.
What’s next for WHO after US takes steps to stay
The Biden administration has taken quick steps to keep the United States in the World Health Organization and reinforce financial and staffing support for it — part of his ambition to launch a full-throttle effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with the world.
Biden, just hours after his inauguration Wednesday, made good on a campaign pledge and revoked a Trump administration order that would have pulled the U.S. out of the U.N. health agency this summer. Early Thursday, his top medical adviser on the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was dispatched to show new U.S. support for WHO.
Established in 1948, the Geneva-based agency brings together 194 U.N. members under the founding principle that health is a human right. It is the only health agency in the world with the authority to coordinate a global response to public health threats like like COVID-19 — but also works on the gamut of health issues like polio, maternal health care, tobacco and sugar consumption and even addiction to video games.
