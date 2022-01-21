Canada’s largest province, Ontario, announced that a slew of COVID-related restrictions would be lifted at the end of the month. The soon-to-be-lifted restrictions affect restaurant dining rooms, gyms and movie theaters.
The global effort to increase vaccination has been complicated by expiration dates. At least 2.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated to African countries, making up about 0.5% of total donations, have expired, prompting the Africa Centers for Disease Control to request donations of vaccines with a shelf life of at least at least three to six months.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Preteens may be vaxed without parents under California bill
California would allow children age 12 and up to be vaccinated without their parents’ consent, the youngest age of any state, under a proposal late Thursday by a state senator.
Alabama allows such decisions at age 14, Oregon at 15, Rhode Island and South Carolina at 16, according to Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat from San Francisco who is proposing the change. Only Washington, D.C., has a lower limit, at age 11.
Wiener argued that California already allows those 12 and up to consent to the Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, and to treatment for sexually transmitted infections, substance abuse and mental health disorders.
“Giving young people the autonomy to receive life-saving vaccines, regardless of their parents’ beliefs or work schedules, is essential for their physical and mental health,” he said. “It’s unconscionable for teens to be blocked from the vaccine because a parent either refuses or cannot take their child to a vaccination site.”
Currently in California, minors ages 12 to 17 cannot be vaccinated without permission from their parents or guardian, unless the vaccine is specifically to prevent a sexually transmitted disease.
Czech singer Hanka Horká dies after intentionally getting infected by the coronavirus
A popular Czech folk singer has died after deliberately getting infected with the coronavirus, in an apparent move to skirt restrictions limiting access to some venues to people who have been immunized or recently recovered from infection, her family said.
Two days before she died, 57-year-old Hanka Horká, who was reportedly unvaccinated, wrote on social media that she had “survived” the virus and was looking forward to trips to the theater, the sauna, concerts and the sea.
“I’ll tell you my secret, yes, I endured, and I survived . . . however, it was very colorful,” she said. “Life is here for me and for you too.”
Horká’s son, Jan Rek told the British Broadcasting Corp. his mother had been seeking a recovery pass, which can be used like a vaccine pass to enter dining and leisure spaces.
Rek said his mother was more OK with the idea of catching covid than getting vaccinated. He went public with the story in the hope of convincing others to get vaccinated. “If you have living examples from real life, it’s more powerful than just graphs and numbers.”
Two years ago today, The Seattle Times wrote about an event that would change life in ways none of us could have imagined: The nation's first known COVID-19 case had arrived, and it was in Snohomish County. Fast-forward to today, when our state has surpassed a million confirmed cases. "Having more patients than ever in our hospital is pretty disheartening," says Dr. George Diaz, who treated the first one. But there are signs of hope on the horizon, he says, as he talks about what our region has learned.
What can vaccinated kids safely do? Can a baby take an at-home test? Five experts with different backgrounds tackled these and other pandemic parenting questions for the omicron era.
Where you're most likely to catch COVID-19: A new study pinpoints the chances at high-risk locations and looks at how changing just one factor can often mean the difference between being sick and relatively safe.