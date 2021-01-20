In President Donald Trump’s final hours in office, the pandemic’s U.S. death toll eclipsed 400,000, almost exactly a year after the country recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the nation is preparing for Joe Biden to step into the presidency and brainstorming what they want him to tackle first — many agree stopping the spread of the coronavirus is at the top of the list. Here’s what Washingtonians have on their minds on Inauguration Day.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.