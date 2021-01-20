We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
• Where and when can you get your vaccine? Determining this hasn't been easy for everyone, thanks to technical troubles with the state's new online tool to help people find out their place in line … and then with the entire Department of Health website. Plus, hospitals are worried about whether they'll have to cancel appointments and risk public outrage. Here's what you need to know about the mass vaccination effort.
• How many doses have been given so far? Washington state is providing a new, updating look at this.
• You might get your coronavirus vaccine from a dentist. Washington’s dentists and hygienists are joining the vaccination effort, and optometrists want in, too.
