On his first day as president, Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order extending a freeze on evictions nationwide through the end of March, a move aimed at shielding millions of renters struggling during the pandemic.
Biden officials said the new president will on Wednesday approve a raft of executive actions to address issues ranging from immigration to the public health crisis caused by the pandemic.
As part of this Day One action, Biden is expected to sign orders to extend the eviction moratorium and to pause student loan interest payments, while pushing Congress to approve the $1.9 trillion economic relief plan he unveiled last week.
Biden to sign day one executive order to shift coronavirus-fighting strategy
President-elect Joe Biden plans to take his first steps Wednesday to demonstrate a new strategy to fight the coronavirus, signing executive orders to require masks on federal property, renew emphasis on biodefense and reengage with other nations trying to conquer the global health crisis.
These orders, which advisers say Biden will sign from the Oval Office in the afternoon after his swearing-in, follow through on commitments he made either during his campaign or after he won the November election.
In a briefing on the eve of the inauguration, senior aides portrayed these first-day actions as initial strategies within his grasp to reorient the federal effort to defeat the pandemic, which hit a grim milestone Tuesday of 400,000 deaths in the United States, exactly a year since the nation’s first case was detected.
Wednesday “starts a new, different approach to managing the COVID-19 crisis,” said Jeff Zients, who is becoming coordinator of the Biden White House’s coronavirus response. “This is clearly a national emergency, and we will treat it as such.”
• Where and when can you get your vaccine? Determining this hasn't been easy for everyone, thanks to technical troubles with the state's new online tool to help people find out their place in line … and then with the entire Department of Health website. Plus, hospitals are worried about whether they'll have to cancel appointments and risk public outrage. Here's what you need to know about the mass vaccination effort.
• How many doses have been given so far? Washington state is providing a new, updating look at this.
• You might get your coronavirus vaccine from a dentist. Washington’s dentists and hygienists are joining the vaccination effort, and optometrists want in, too.
