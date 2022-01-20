The White House announced efforts to increase access to tests and masks on Wednesday. President Joe Biden announced that 400 million N95 masks will be made available at pharmacies and community health centers. A new federal website has launched that allows people to order four at-home tests per household.

Washingtonian residents will also soon be able to order free rapid COVID tests through a new state website.

After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or regular testing at companies with more than 100 workers, Starbucks reversed its plan to require vaccines for its 228,000 employees.

The U.K. eased COVID restrictions, like mandatory masking and vaccine passports, as infection levels plateaued. The measures were originally instituted in December to slow the spread of the omicron variant.

