After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or regular testing at companies with more than 100 workers, Starbucks reversed its plan to require vaccines for its 228,000 employees.
The U.K. eased COVID restrictions, like mandatory masking and vaccine passports, as infection levels plateaued. The measures were originally instituted in December to slow the spread of the omicron variant.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Hospitalizations have “exploded” at UW Medicine over the past three weeks. Statewide, hospitals are seeing a big difference from previous COVID-19 waves: The omicron surge is hitting acute-care units, which generally treat less-severe illness, harder than ICUs. But the impact is still dangerous as hospitals edge closer to facing unprecedented decisions.
Seattle school-district leaders want weekly COVID testing, but it hasn’t happened. One key sticking point: a request that some teachers call "outrageous" at an overwhelming time in which they can't even get bathroom breaks.
If you had breakthrough COVID, can you start living like it’s 2019? The good news is that an infection on top of a vaccine does boost your immunity. The bad news: It doesn't give you a magical force field. Here's how doctors advise approaching your daily decisions about risk.
Can omicron cause long COVID in vaccinated people? A mild initial illness doesn't necessarily mean the answer is no, scientists caution. With no clear answer yet, these are the clues they have so far.
When they came for the hamsters, it was the last straw. After one "zero COVID" city announced plans to kill 2,000 of the rodents amid fears that they could carry the virus, resistance fighters and hamster vigilantes are mobilizing in secret.