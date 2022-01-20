After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or regular testing at companies with more than 100 workers, Starbucks reversed its plan to require vaccines for its 228,000 employees.
The U.K. eased COVID restrictions, like mandatory masking and vaccine passports, as infection levels plateaued. The measures were originally instituted in December to slow the spread of the omicron variant.
New Zealand says it won’t use lockdowns when omicron spreads
New Zealand is among the few remaining countries to have avoided any outbreaks of the omicron variant — but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday an outbreak was inevitable and the nation would tighten restrictions as soon as one was detected.
But she also said that New Zealand would not impose the lockdowns that it has used previously, including for the delta variant.
Ardern said that within 24 to 48 hours of omicron being detected in the community, the nation would move into its “red” setting. That would allow businesses to remain open and domestic travel to continue, but would require schoolchildren to wear masks and limit crowds to 100 people.
Currently most of New Zealand is at the “orange” setting, which requires some mask wearing and proof of vaccination but doesn’t limit crowd sizes.
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: accepting the virus
When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Spaniards were ordered to stay home for more than three months. For weeks, they were not allowed outside even for exercise. Children were banned from playgrounds, and the economy virtually stopped.
But officials credited the draconian measures with preventing a full collapse of the health system. Lives were saved, they argued.
Now, almost two years later, Spain is preparing to adopt a different COVID-19 playbook. With one of Europe’s highest vaccination rates and its most pandemic-battered economies, the government is laying the groundwork to treat the next infection surge not as an emergency but an illness that is here to stay. Similar steps are under consideration in neighboring Portugal and in Britain.
Hospitalizations have “exploded” at UW Medicine over the past three weeks. Statewide, hospitals are seeing a big difference from previous COVID-19 waves: The omicron surge is hitting acute-care units, which generally treat less-severe illness, harder than ICUs. But the impact is still dangerous as hospitals edge closer to facing unprecedented decisions.
Seattle school-district leaders want weekly COVID testing, but it hasn’t happened. One key sticking point: a request that some teachers call "outrageous" at an overwhelming time in which they can't even get bathroom breaks.
If you had breakthrough COVID, can you start living like it’s 2019? The good news is that an infection on top of a vaccine does boost your immunity. The bad news: It doesn't give you a magical force field. Here's how doctors advise approaching your daily decisions about risk.
Can omicron cause long COVID in vaccinated people? A mild initial illness doesn't necessarily mean the answer is no, scientists caution. With no clear answer yet, these are the clues they have so far.
When they came for the hamsters, it was the last straw. After one "zero COVID" city announced plans to kill 2,000 of the rodents amid fears that they could carry the virus, resistance fighters and hamster vigilantes are mobilizing in secret.