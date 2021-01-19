As Washington state battles lagging coronavirus vaccine distribution, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday his plan to speed up the process by creating new vaccination sites, mobilizing thousands of workers and making everyone 65 and over immediately eligible.

Meanwhile, the director of the World Health Organization said Monday that the world is on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” if wealthier nations don’t ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

