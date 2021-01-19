As Washington state battles lagging coronavirus vaccine distribution, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday his plan to speed up the process by creating new vaccination sites, mobilizing thousands of workers and making everyone 65 and over immediately eligible.
Meanwhile, the director of the World Health Organization said Monday that the world is on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” if wealthier nations don’t ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
College Board is scrapping SAT’s optional essay and subject tests
Two major stress points in the grueling rituals of college admission testing are vanishing this year: the optional essay-writing section of the SAT and the supplementary exams in various fields known as SAT subject tests.
The College Board announced Tuesday it will discontinue those assessments. Citing the coronavirus crisis, officials said the pandemic has “accelerated a process already underway at the College Board to simplify our work and reduce demands on students.”
The testing organization, based in New York, also revealed the launch of a process to revise the main SAT, aiming to make the admission test “more flexible” and “streamlined” and enable students to take the exam digitally instead of with pencil and paper.
The pandemic, which shuttered schools last March and continues to disrupt all levels of education, has created unprecedented turmoil for the SAT and the rival ACT admission test. Many college-bound students have struggled since last spring to find testing centers available at the right time and place.
With some exceptions, colleges and universities have ended or temporarily suspended testing requirements.
Will standardized testing in Washington schools survive the pandemic?
When Diane DeBacker worked as state education commissioner in Kansas, educators talked often and openly about their schools’ standardized test scores.
Then, in 2018, she moved to Seattle, where everything was different.
“We didn’t stand in front of a board and talk about how our schools did,” said DeBacker, who worked as Seattle Public Schools’ top academic officer until earlier this month. “I was like, huh, we don’t lead with assessments in Seattle. That’s kind of comforting.”
Now, with the nation’s education system rocked by a pandemic that led to the pause of a broad swath of standardized tests, some education leaders say it’s time to rethink testing. They are questioning what the tests measure, and whether they should continue to be used as a primary way to determine success and failures in public schools.
Last year, for the first time since the No Child Left Behind Act passed, federal law didn’t require states to administer standardized tests, which means there’s no way to conclusively know how students are doing.
Because a major national test, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), was suspended, this year’s state tests would provide the first quantitative answer — if they proceed. Some local and state leaders don’t want the state tests to resume this year, in part because they will be challenging to administer remotely. It’ll be up to the Biden administration to decide.
Thai leader threatens punishment for false vaccine news
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha warned Tuesday that his government will prosecute anyone who shares false information about coronavirus vaccines in social or mass media.
The government already has the power to impose punishments under a state of emergency that was declared last March to deal with the health threat.
Prayuth’s warning was an apparent reaction to charges that his government has done too little to acquire adequate supplies of vaccines. The criticism took on a sharp political tinge after a popular politician aired such allegations in an internet broadcast Monday night.
“Do not blame me for threatening legal action,” Prayuth said. “I need to keep people’s confidence and trust in government.”
• Everyone 65 and older eligible is eligible for a vaccine now — but patience may be needed. Gov. Jay Inslee plans to speed the shots into Washingtonians' arms by creating new vaccination sites, mobilizing thousands of workers and making everyone 65 and over immediately eligible. But his goal of 45,000 vaccinations a day outstrips the supply from the feds, and we're already seeing glitches, including the crash of the new tool that's supposed to tell you when you can be vaccinated. Here's how the new plan should work, and how to find a vaccine near you.
• Virus mutations are rapidly popping up, with another new one ripping through Northern California. The new variants make the vaccination sprint more urgent: The longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a variant that can elude current vaccines could emerge.
• People in adult family homes are a vaccination priority in Washington state, but many of the 19,000 residents and 17,000 workers have no clear path to getting shots.
• Twins Kimberly and Kelly Standard shared nearly everything for 35 years. One exception: their experience of COVID-19, which hit Kimberly far harder. That amazed scientists, who hope identical twins like the Standards will help them untangle the disease's genetic roots.
• How do you establish COVID-19 boundaries for a first date? Dating columnist Marina tackles this, the Seattle Freeze and more.
