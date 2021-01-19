We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
• Everyone 65 and older eligible is eligible for a vaccine now — but patience may be needed. Gov. Jay Inslee plans to speed the shots into Washingtonians' arms by creating new vaccination sites, mobilizing thousands of workers and making everyone 65 and over immediately eligible. But his goal of 45,000 vaccinations a day outstrips the supply from the feds, and we're already seeing glitches, including the crash of the new tool that's supposed to tell you when you can be vaccinated. Here's how the new plan should work, and how to find a vaccine near you.
• People in adult family homes are a vaccination priority in Washington state, but many of the 19,000 residents and 17,000 workers have no clear path to getting shots.
• Twins Kimberly and Kelly Standard shared nearly everything for 35 years. One exception: their experience of COVID-19, which hit Kimberly far harder. That amazed scientists, who hope identical twins like the Standards will help them untangle the disease's genetic roots.
