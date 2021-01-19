By
 

As Washington state battles lagging coronavirus vaccine distribution, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday his plan to speed up the process by creating new vaccination sites, mobilizing thousands of workers and making everyone 65 and over immediately eligible.

Meanwhile, the director of the World Health Organization said Monday that the world is on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” if wealthier nations don’t ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone 65 and older eligible is eligible for a vaccine now — but patience may be needed. Gov. Jay Inslee plans to speed the shots into Washingtonians' arms by creating new vaccination sites, mobilizing thousands of workers and making everyone 65 and over immediately eligible. But his goal of 45,000 vaccinations a day outstrips the supply from the feds, and we're already seeing glitches, including the crash of the new tool that's supposed to tell you when you can be vaccinated. Here's how the new plan should work, and how to find a vaccine near you.

Virus mutations are rapidly popping up, with another new one ripping through Northern California. The new variants make the vaccination sprint more urgent: The longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a variant that can elude current vaccines could emerge.

People in adult family homes are a vaccination priority in Washington state, but many of the 19,000 residents and 17,000 workers have no clear path to getting shots.

Twins Kimberly and Kelly Standard shared nearly everything for 35 years. One exception: their experience of COVID-19, which hit Kimberly far harder. That amazed scientists, who hope identical twins like the Standards will help them untangle the disease's genetic roots.

How do you establish COVID-19 boundaries for a first date? Dating columnist Marina tackles this, the Seattle Freeze and more.

