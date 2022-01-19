By
 

The World Health Organization said the worst of the pandemic could come to an end this year if vaccine and medicine inequities are addressed quickly. The health agency has called the vast vaccination gaps between rich and poor countries a “catastrophic moral failure.”

As several countries continue to report surges in COVID-19 cases, Poland’s health officials said the country is in its fifth wave of the pandemic and are predicting daily infections to peak around mid-February. The country’s deputy health minister said that 300 out of the 377 deaths reported Tuesday were among unvaccinated people.

While the highly-contagious omicron variant causes less severe illness on average, COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are soaring. Data models forecast that 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die from COVID-19 by the time the surge subsides around mid-March.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

New ways of getting COVID-19 tests have arrived. Seattle is expanding testing, adding a new site today, and debuting rapid PCR tests at several other sites. Plus, you can order free rapid COVID-19 tests now from the U.S. government. Our Q&A explains how this works. Know the types of tests and how to get the timing right.

The U.S. will give away three N95 masks per person, starting next week, the White House announced today. The CDC recommends these instead of cloth masks. Our visual guide to the different mask types shows how to pick the best one and maximize your protection with it.

Up to 300,000 more Americans could die by mid-March, pushing the U.S. death total from COVID-19 past 1 million, models predict. Yet the worst of the pandemic could be over this year, if the right actions are taken, a World Health Organization official says.

Carhartt said vaccination remains mandatory for its workers, even after the Supreme Court decided large companies don't need to require workers to get shots. A conservative backlash ensued.

