The World Health Organization said the worst of the pandemic could come to an end this year if vaccine and medicine inequities are addressed quickly. The health agency has called the vast vaccination gaps between rich and poor countries a “catastrophic moral failure.”

As several countries continue to report surges in COVID-19 cases, Poland’s health officials said the country is in its fifth wave of the pandemic and are predicting daily infections to peak around mid-February. The country’s deputy health minister said that 300 out of the 377 deaths reported Tuesday were among unvaccinated people.

While the highly-contagious omicron variant causes less severe illness on average, COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are soaring. Data models forecast that 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die from COVID-19 by the time the surge subsides around mid-March.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.