Adult family homes still don't have a clear path to get vaccines
Weeks after facilities like nursing homes have started vaccinating residents and staff against the coronavirus, most of Washington's adult family homes still don’t have a clear path to accessing the shots. About 19,000 people live in the state’s 3,386 adult family homes, which provide 24-hour care for up to six non-related people in a residential setting.
The state’s advocacy group that represents adult family homes, along with providers and residents and their loved ones, is asking state health officials to provide more resources toward ensuring the residents and staff are vaccinated.
“We strongly believe that to connect the remaining homes with a vaccine program, the state must take a proactive approach of reaching out to these homes immediately,” said John Ficker, the executive director of the Adult Family Home Council, in an email.
With panda ears, data analysis and obnoxious optimism: How a Highline classroom is moving students forward in this pandemic
In Highline Public Schools, teachers are using a learning strategy known as “acceleration” to mitigate the havoc that Zoom School during the pandemic could wreak on students’ learning.
This is a strategy many school districts use to leapfrog gifted students ahead. Highline, a diverse district where 71% of students are living in poverty, is trying to speed up students across the board as they deal with COVID-19-related "learning loss."
They’re finding it can work.
A new way to tell when it's your turn for a vaccine: Washington state has launched its coronavirus PhaseFinder, a tool that allows you to find out when you can get your shots. Not your turn yet? See the state's vaccination priorities here.
Two new vaccines may be approved within weeks, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who also says President-elect Joe Biden’s vaccination goal is doable.
The world is on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” if wealthier nations don’t ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization warned today.
A new way to tell when it's your turn for a vaccine in Washington state
Washington state today launched its coronavirus Phase Finder, an online tool that allows you to check Your COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility by filling in a questionnaire.
The Phase Finder site states that while everyone will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine over the coming months, "due to limited vaccine supply, we need to provide the vaccine in phases."
"We are starting with people who are most at risk such as healthcare workers, elders, vulnerable individuals, and high-risk critical workers. Our goal is for this process to be as fair and transparent as possible."
This story explains the phases of Washington state's virus lockdown.
Not your turn yet? See the state's vaccination priorities here.
