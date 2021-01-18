We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
A new way to tell when it's your turn for a vaccine: Washington state has launched its coronavirus PhaseFinder, a tool that allows you to find out when you can get your shots. Not your turn yet? See the state's vaccination priorities here.
Two new vaccines may be approved within weeks, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who also says President-elect Joe Biden’s vaccination goal is doable.
The world is on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” if wealthier nations don’t ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization warned today.
A new way to tell when it's your turn for a vaccine in Washington state
Washington state today launched its coronavirus Phase Finder, an online tool that allows you to check Your COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility by filling in a questionnaire.
The Phase Finder site states that while everyone will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine over the coming months, "due to limited vaccine supply, we need to provide the vaccine in phases."
"We are starting with people who are most at risk such as healthcare workers, elders, vulnerable individuals, and high-risk critical workers. Our goal is for this process to be as fair and transparent as possible."
This story explains the phases of Washington state's virus lockdown.
Not your turn yet? See the state's vaccination priorities here.
Most Read Local Stories
- A worrying coronavirus mutation is discovered in Washington state — but hasn't spread
- Seattle police chief fires officer for racist remark after fellow officers report him
- Coronavirus daily news updates, January 17: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- 'Powerhouse duo' of Washington Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell gain clout as Biden era begins
- Washington state will move to the next phase of coronavirus vaccination in the ‘coming days.’ Here's what that means.