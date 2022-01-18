Seattle is one of the most vaccinated major metro areas in the nation, with more than 90% of the adult population in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties having received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s ongoing Household Pulse Survey, most of the Seattle area’s unvaccinated adults — about 53% of them — are firmly entrenched in their opposition to receiving the vaccine, saying that they will “definitely not” get vaccinated. Another 15% said they would “probably not” get the jab.
Meanwhile, COVID-19’s highly transmissible omicron variant continues to spread across the globe, with China’s capital city of Beijing recording its first case on Saturday. The lone case of omicron led the nation to shut down public ticket sales for the 2022 Winter Olympics and sparked mass testing of residents.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Poland expects highest infection rate so far in new wave
Poland’s health officials say that the country has entered a new, fifth wave, in the coronavirus pandemic, predicting that it it will peak in mid-February at about 60,000 new infections per day or even more.
Waldemar Kraska, the deputy health minister, said Tuesday that the highly transmissible omicron variant now accounts for 19% of the samples nationwide that have been sequenced, though 50% are in the Pomerania province along the Baltic coast in the country’s north.
If the Health Ministry’s predictions prove correct, the rate of infection in the coming wave would be more than double that of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2021.
On Tuesday, Poland recorded 19,652 new cases of COVID-19 and 377 deaths.
China halts Winter Olympics ticket sales as omicron arrives in Beijing
China announced tickets to the Winter Olympics will no longer be sold to the general public, as the country’s capital recorded its first case of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
Last fall, Beijing had already limited tickets to the Games to domestic spectators. On Monday, Beijing’s Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said this would be further restricted: Only certain approved groups will be allowed to watch the Olympics in person, after undergoing strict measures to prevent transmission of coronavirus.
“Given the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it has been decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted program that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games,” the International Olympic Committee said in a statement.
The lone case of omicron registered on Saturday in Beijing sparked mass testing of 13,000 residents who might have crossed paths with the patient, whom authorities said visited several restaurants and malls before testing positive. It also led Beijing to bar entry to anyone who has visited any Chinese city that recorded even a single case of the coronavirus in the past 14 days.
Australia has record COVID-19 deaths, hospitals under stress
Australia reported a record high of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, and its second-largest state declared an emergency in hospitals to cope with surging patient admissions and a staffing shortage due to the coronavirus.
The 74 deaths occurred in its three most populous states. New South Wales reported 36, Victoria reported 22 and Queensland 16. The previous daily record was 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Sept. 4, 2020.
Victoria declared an emergency for hospitals in its state capital, Melbourne, and several regional hospitals from midday Wednesday because of staff shortages and a surge in patient admissions. About 5,000 staff are absent because they are either infected or close contacts.
Hong Kong to cull thousands of hamsters after COVID cases in pet shop
Hong Kong will cull more than 2,000 hamsters and ban the import of small animals after a pet shop worker, a customer and at least 11 hamsters tested positive for the delta variant of the coronavirus.
Officials said Tuesday that it was not clear that the virus had been transmitted to humans from imported hamsters. But they called on residents to surrender hamsters imported since Dec. 22 to be tested and euthanized to prevent any further spread.
“They’re excreting the virus, and the virus can infect other animals, other hamsters and also human beings,” said Thomas Sit, assistant director of Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation department. “We don’t want to cull all the animals, but we have to protect public health and animal health. We have no choice — we have to make a firm decision.”
Many workers would rather quit than go back into the office, a recent survey indicates. But some bosses, pointing to mental health benefits, have decided offices are important to have despite COVID-19. How many people will be comfortable hugging their co-workers hello when they reunite? It turns out there's a wardrobe accessory for that.
Will omicron end the pandemic? It depends on new variants, Dr. Anthony Fauci said yesterday, adding that the world is still in the first of what he considers to be the five phases of the pandemic.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.