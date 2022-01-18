Seattle is one of the most vaccinated major metro areas in the nation, with more than 90% of the adult population in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties having received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Even so, that leaves a fairly large number of people — about 216,000 in all — unvaccinated in Washington’s three most populous counties. But that number’s probably not coming down more much at this point, FYI Guy writes.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s ongoing Household Pulse Survey, most of the Seattle area’s unvaccinated adults — about 53% of them — are firmly entrenched in their opposition to receiving the vaccine, saying that they will “definitely not” get vaccinated. Another 15% said they would “probably not” get the jab.

Meanwhile, COVID-19’s highly transmissible omicron variant continues to spread across the globe, with China’s capital city of Beijing recording its first case on Saturday. The lone case of omicron led the nation to shut down public ticket sales for the 2022 Winter Olympics and sparked mass testing of residents.

