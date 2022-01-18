By
 

Seattle is one of the most vaccinated major metro areas in the nation, with more than 90% of the adult population in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties having received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Even so, that leaves a fairly large number of people — about 216,000 in all — unvaccinated in Washington’s three most populous counties. But that number’s probably not coming down more much at this point, FYI Guy writes.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s ongoing Household Pulse Survey, most of the Seattle area’s unvaccinated adults — about 53% of them — are firmly entrenched in their opposition to receiving the vaccine, saying that they will “definitely not” get vaccinated. Another 15% said they would “probably not” get the jab.

Meanwhile, COVID-19’s highly transmissible omicron variant continues to spread across the globe, with China’s capital city of Beijing recording its first case on Saturday. The lone case of omicron led the nation to shut down public ticket sales for the 2022 Winter Olympics and sparked mass testing of residents.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Navigating the pandemic

More

Hong Kong to cull thousands of hamsters after COVID cases in pet shop

Hong Kong will cull more than 2,000 hamsters and ban the import of small animals after a pet shop worker, a customer and at least 11 hamsters tested positive for the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Officials said Tuesday that it was not clear that the virus had been transmitted to humans from imported hamsters. But they called on residents to surrender hamsters imported since Dec. 22 to be tested and euthanized to prevent any further spread.

“They’re excreting the virus, and the virus can infect other animals, other hamsters and also human beings,” said Thomas Sit, assistant director of Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation department. “We don’t want to cull all the animals, but we have to protect public health and animal health. We have no choice — we have to make a firm decision.”

Read the story here.

—Austin Ramzy, The New York Times
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

They relied on rapid coronavirus tests to gather safely, and now some wish they hadn’t. But rapid tests that do better at detecting omicron are coming this month, researchers say. For now, know the different types of tests and when to use them.

Many workers would rather quit than go back into the office, a recent survey indicates. But some bosses, pointing to mental health benefits, have decided offices are important to have despite COVID-19. How many people will be comfortable hugging their co-workers hello when they reunite? It turns out there's a wardrobe accessory for that.

Will omicron end the pandemic? It depends on new variants, Dr. Anthony Fauci said yesterday, adding that the world is still in the first of what he considers to be the five phases of the pandemic.

The Joint Chiefs chairman and the Marine Corps' commandant both have COVID-19.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories