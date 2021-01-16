On the day the global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million, United States health officials warned that the variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain could become the dominant source of infection in the country by March.

In Washington, none of the state’s eight regions is ready to progress to Phase 2 of the state’s new reopening plan that began Monday. If the virus variant continues to spread, it will be like “throwing gasoline on a COVID-19 wildfire,” a King County health officer said Friday.

