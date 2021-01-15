By
 

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan that would speed up vaccines and send financial help to those struggling with the pandemic’s nearly year-long economic crisis.

Washington health officials have said they need to double, if not triple, the pace of immunizations to vaccinate and protect about 70% of Washington adults. On Thursday, a new Washington vaccine site drew thousands of people into a traffic jam at the drive-through clinic, which is located in Sequim and open to residents over 70 and their spouses.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Huge line for mass vaccination site: a preview of what’s to come

Randall Thomas, 71, took this photo as he waited in line for a coronavirus vaccination on Thursday in Sequim, only to be turned away just 10 cars from the cutoff. He said he might get in line the night before the Saturday clinic, as he’s anxious to see his wife, who is in an adult family home. “I just want to hold my wife,” he said. (Courtesy of Randall Thomas)
Randall Thomas, 71, snapped this photo as he waited for a vaccine yesterday in Sequim, only to be turned away just 10 cars from the cutoff.

He might camp out there tonight so he can get a vaccine tomorrow, because “I just want to hold my wife,” who's in an adult family home.

The line stretched more than a mile as the clinic gave shots to older Sequim residents, reflecting concerns about moving into new vaccination phases before the supply can match demand.

Another cautionary tale comes from a New York vaccine site that hundreds of people swarmed because of misinformation.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington is nowhere near the vaccination rate it needs to reach herd immunity among adults in seven months. The strategy for doubling or tripling the pace includes mass vaccination clinics, mobile teams — and possibly changes in who gets priority for the shots.

• It's likely a new virus variant has already arrived in our state, but that's hard to know as surveillance falls short, researchers say. And as one puts it, “If you can’t see the fires starting, you might be in big trouble."

When can we skip to the next phase of Washington's reopening plan? Our FAQ breaks down how this works, along with what you can and can’t do right now.

It will take $1.9 trillion to combat the virus and economic crisis, but "failure … will cost us dearly," President-elect Joe Biden said yesterday as he laid out his sweeping aid plan. Among the highlights: $1,400 direct payments to individuals. Five of Biden's claims raised fact-checkers' eyebrows.

Washington businesses may be facing "a horrible surprise": a tax bill on the COVID-19 aid they received. State lawmakers are working to avoid that. Meanwhile, here's which small businesses qualify for a second round of relief.

How to think about traveling now that vaccines are out: Medical professionals are urging caution and providing guidance on safe travel in the months ahead.

