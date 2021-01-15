We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
China builds new quarantine center as virus cases rise
China is building a 3,000-unit quarantine facility in Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital of Hebei province, to deal with an anticipated overflow of patients as COVID-19 cases rise ahead of the annual Lunar New Year travel rush.
The spike in northern China comes as a World Health Organization team prepares to collect data on the origin of the pandemic in Wuhan, which lies to the south. The international team, most of which arrived Thursday, must undergo two weeks of quarantine before it can begin field visits.
China has largely contained domestic spread of the virus, but the recent spike has raised concern due to the proximity to the capital, Beijing, and the impending rush of people planning to travel large distances to rejoin their families for the Lunar New Year, the country’s most important traditional festival.
• Washington is nowhere near the vaccination rate it needs to reach herd immunity among adults in seven months. The strategy for doubling or tripling the pace includes mass vaccination clinics, mobile teams — and possibly changes in who gets priority for the shots.
• It's likely a new virus variant has already arrived in our state, but that's hard to know as surveillance falls short, researchers say. And as one puts it, “If you can’t see the fires starting, you might be in big trouble."
• It will take $1.9 trillion to combat the virus and economic crisis, but "failure … will cost us dearly," President-elect Joe Biden said yesterday as he laid out his sweeping aid plan. Among the highlights: $1,400 direct payments to individuals. Five of Biden's claims raised fact-checkers' eyebrows.
• How to think about traveling now that vaccines are out: Medical professionals are urging caution and providing guidance on safe travel in the months ahead.
