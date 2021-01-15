President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan that would speed up vaccines and send financial help to those struggling with the pandemic’s nearly year-long economic crisis.

Washington health officials have said they need to double, if not triple, the pace of immunizations to vaccinate and protect about 70% of Washington adults. On Thursday, a new Washington vaccine site drew thousands of people into a traffic jam at the drive-through clinic, which is located in Sequim and open to residents over 70 and their spouses.

