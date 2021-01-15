President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan that would speed up vaccines and send financial help to those struggling with the pandemic’s nearly year-long economic crisis.
Washington health officials have said they need to double, if not triple, the pace of immunizations to vaccinate and protect about 70% of Washington adults. On Thursday, a new Washington vaccine site drew thousands of people into a traffic jam at the drive-through clinic, which is located in Sequim and open to residents over 70 and their spouses.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
New Jersey thinks smokers should go to the front of the vaccine line; critics disagree
As New Jersey expands its coronavirus vaccine distribution this week, state officials announced that anyone 65 or over can now get the shots, as well as those between 16-64 with certain medical conditions.
One group covered among those medical conditions, though, has raised backlash – namely, the state’s roughly 2 million smokers, who can now get the vaccine before teachers or public transit workers.
State officials say smokers should be a priority for the nearly 732,000 doses New Jersey has received so far because, just like those suffering from other underlying medical conditions, they run the risk of experiencing more severe covid-19 symptoms.
But critics disagree.
“This would not be a group that would bubble up to high priority,” Eric Topol, a cardiologist and the founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told The Washington Post. “Just smoking doesn’t cut it in my view,” arguing that only smokers also suffering from a chronic respiratory condition should get early vaccines.
The conflict highlights the difficult decisions that state officials must make in deciding how to deliver millions of doses of the vaccine and who should get first dibs, a process that has been delayed and hampered by uneven federal coordination, experts say.
Online sign-ups complicate vaccine rollout for older people
Howard Jones, who’s 83, was on the phone for three to four hours every day trying to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine.
Jones, who lives alone in Colorado Springs, doesn’t have the internet, and that’s made it much more difficult for him to make an appointment. It took him about a week. He said the confusion has added to his anxiety about catching what could be a life-threatening disease at his age.
“It has been hell,” Jones said. “I’m 83 and to not have the use of a computer is just terrible.”
As states across the U.S. roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older, senior citizens are scrambling to figure out how to sign up to get their shots. Many states and counties ask people to make appointments online, but glitchy websites, overwhelmed phone lines and a patchwork of fast-changing rules are bedeviling older people who are often less tech-savvy, may live far from vaccination sites and are more likely to not have internet access at all, especially people of color and those who are poor.
Nearly 9.5 million seniors, or 16.5% of U.S. adults 65 and older, lack internet access, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Read the story here.
Another recession looms for UK economy as lockdowns bite
The British economy looks set to fall back into recession after official figures on Friday showed that it shrank by 2.6% month-on-month in November, when much of the country was in a second coronavirus lockdown.
The Office for National Statistics said that as a result of the fall, the economy is 8.5% smaller than its pre-pandemic peak. When the pandemic struck last spring, the economy contracted by up to a fifth over the first half of the year, before a summer easing of restrictions saw the economy recover a chunk of those losses.
Because of the November fall, the economy is set to contract again in the fourth quarter.
With most of the U.K. in an even tighter lockdown at the start of 2021 following a spike in new cases that has been blamed on a new variant of the virus in London and southeast England, it looks inevitable that the economy will shrink further in the first quarter of the year. That means it will have contracted for two consecutive quarters, the technical definition of a recession.
“It’s clear things will get harder before they get better and today’s figures highlight the scale of the challenge we face,” said Britain’s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.
China builds new quarantine center as virus cases rise
China is building a 3,000-unit quarantine facility in Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital of Hebei province, to deal with an anticipated overflow of patients as COVID-19 cases rise ahead of the annual Lunar New Year travel rush.
The spike in northern China comes as a World Health Organization team prepares to collect data on the origin of the pandemic in Wuhan, which lies to the south. The international team, most of which arrived Thursday, must undergo two weeks of quarantine before it can begin field visits.
China has largely contained domestic spread of the virus, but the recent spike has raised concern due to the proximity to the capital, Beijing, and the impending rush of people planning to travel large distances to rejoin their families for the Lunar New Year, the country’s most important traditional festival.
Huge line for mass vaccination site: a preview of what’s to come
Randall Thomas, 71, snapped this photo as he waited for a vaccine yesterday in Sequim, only to be turned away just 10 cars from the cutoff.
He might camp out there tonight so he can get a vaccine tomorrow, because “I just want to hold my wife,” who's in an adult family home.
The line stretched more than a mile as the clinic gave shots to older Sequim residents, reflecting concerns about moving into new vaccination phases before the supply can match demand.
Another cautionary tale comes from a New York vaccine site that hundreds of people swarmed because of misinformation.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
• Washington is nowhere near the vaccination rate it needs to reach herd immunity among adults in seven months. The strategy for doubling or tripling the pace includes mass vaccination clinics, mobile teams — and possibly changes in who gets priority for the shots.
• It's likely a new virus variant has already arrived in our state, but that's hard to know as surveillance falls short, researchers say. And as one puts it, “If you can’t see the fires starting, you might be in big trouble."
• When can we skip to the next phase of Washington's reopening plan? Our FAQ breaks down how this works, along with what you can and can’t do right now.
• It will take $1.9 trillion to combat the virus and economic crisis, but "failure … will cost us dearly," President-elect Joe Biden said yesterday as he laid out his sweeping aid plan. Among the highlights: $1,400 direct payments to individuals. Five of Biden's claims raised fact-checkers' eyebrows.
• Washington businesses may be facing "a horrible surprise": a tax bill on the COVID-19 aid they received. State lawmakers are working to avoid that. Meanwhile, here's which small businesses qualify for a second round of relief.
• How to think about traveling now that vaccines are out: Medical professionals are urging caution and providing guidance on safe travel in the months ahead.
How is the pandemic affecting you?What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Most Read Local Stories
- Washington state will move to the next phase of coronavirus vaccination in the ‘coming days.’ Here's what that means.
- Coronavirus daily news updates, January 14: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Clinics, pop-ups and churches: How Washington might double or triple COVID-19 vaccination rates
- Seattle police make arrest after woman's body is found in Seward Park
- 'Disturbing reports' about Seattle schools spark civil-rights probe by U.S. Department of Education