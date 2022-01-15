The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidelines Friday to add that properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks offer the most protection against COVID-19. The masks, which are used by health care workers, are better at filtering the air but were in short supply early in the pandemic.
While COVID-19 tests have been scarce in recent weeks, the free tests President Joe Biden promised U.S. residents will be available through COVIDTests.gov beginning Jan. 19. Additionally, the tests will be sent to people’s homes without a shipping charge, but each household can only request up to four tests.
The move to provide free tests to people came after the Biden administration was widely criticized for low inventories causing long lines or forcing testing centers to turn people away. Biden said Thursday he planned to buy 1 billion tests, double the amount he initially promised.
Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say
Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that omicron’s whirlwind advance practically ensures it won’t be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world.
Every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate, and omicron has an edge over its predecessors: It spreads way faster despite emerging on a planet with a stronger patchwork of immunity from vaccines and prior illness.
That means more people in whom the virus can further evolve. Experts don’t know what the next variants will look like or how they might shape the pandemic, but they say there’s no guarantee the sequels of omicron will cause milder illness or that existing vaccines will work against them.
They urge wider vaccination now, while today’s shots still work.
Countries face a ‘Wild West’ scramble for COVID pills
Antiviral COVID-19 pills developed by U.S. firms promise to be a pandemic game-changer. But even as some countries begin to roll out the highly anticipated drugs, others have raised concerns that shortages and manufacturing chaos could hamper global supply.
“We heard there is not enough supply to ensure the world access to these medicines,” Colombian Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said. He added that he had “so many worries” that global access to the pills would end up mirroring the vaccine shortages.
Ruiz has reasons to fear. Wealthier countries have already advance purchased much of the supply of treatments expected to be available in the first half of 2022. Effective use of the pills — which include Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir, codeveloped with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Emory University — also requires access to coronavirus tests, which remain scarce in many places.