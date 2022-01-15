The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidelines Friday to add that properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks offer the most protection against COVID-19. The masks, which are used by health care workers, are better at filtering the air but were in short supply early in the pandemic.

While COVID-19 tests have been scarce in recent weeks, the free tests President Joe Biden promised U.S. residents will be available through COVIDTests.gov beginning Jan. 19. Additionally, the tests will be sent to people’s homes without a shipping charge, but each household can only request up to four tests.

The move to provide free tests to people came after the Biden administration was widely criticized for low inventories causing long lines or forcing testing centers to turn people away. Biden said Thursday he planned to buy 1 billion tests, double the amount he initially promised.

