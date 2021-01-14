In the week before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, he’s continuing to unveil his coronavirus action plan, which centers on a mass-vaccination campaign and closer coordination among all levels of government. He’s expected to release more details in a Thursday evening speech.

In Washington, state officials will move into the next vaccination phase sooner than expected, moving up the timeline to begin inoculating people 70 years and older, among others, in “the next coming days,” the state’s health secretary said Wednesday.

