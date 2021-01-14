We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
• Older Washingtonians will be eligible for vaccines sooner than expected as the state speeds up its timeline. The teachers union and some state lawmakers are pushing to move educators higher in line, too, alarmed that most won't get shots until the school year is almost over. Hurrying vaccinations along is also a key part of the coronavirus action plan that President-elect Joe Biden is laying out today, along with a plea for ordinary Americans.
• There's trouble with the big one-dose vaccine in the works. Johnson & Johnson expects trial results soon but is falling behind on production, and any delay could be critical in the U.S. vaccine push. But in better news, the Army’s vaccine may hold the key to beating mutations of the virus — and entirely different coronaviruses.
• Detectives have finally landed in China to start tracing the pandemic's origins, but the World Health Organization's gumshoes won't have an easy hunt. Here's what they're looking for.
