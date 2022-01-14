The conservative-majority Supreme Court halted the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate to require employees of large private businesses to wear masks on the job, get vaccinated or be tested regularly for COVID-19, concluding that the administration “overstepped” its authority. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration had estimated the mandate would saved 6,500 lives and prevented 250,000 hospitalizations over a period of six months.

Three liberal justices dissented and wrote that the court was “overreaching by substituting its judgment for that of health experts.” At the same time, the court allowed the administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers in facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid to move forward.

Meanwhile, health officials in Washington continue to report record COVID-19 hospitalizations, largely driven by omicron. Hospitals are struggling with high rates of hospitalizations, staff shortages and scarce testing supplies. The Washington National Guard will help staff hospitals and testing sites across the state in an effort to ease stresses on the health care system.

