The conservative-majority Supreme Court halted the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate to require employees of large private businesses to wear masks on the job, get vaccinated or be tested regularly for COVID-19, concluding that the administration “overstepped” its authority. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration had estimated the mandate would saved 6,500 lives and prevented 250,000 hospitalizations over a period of six months.
Three liberal justices dissented and wrote that the court was “overreaching by substituting its judgment for that of health experts.” At the same time, the court allowed the administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers in facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid to move forward.
Now it's up to large companies to decide on vaccine mandates for their workers. The Supreme Court yesterday halted a requirement by President Joe Biden that would have affected more than 80 million workers, leaving many businesses to chart their own path through a tangle of safety concerns and staffing shortages. Here's what we know so far about their plans.
King County jails need to shut down and quarantine everyone for two weeks, the head of the corrections union warned yesterday, citing a huge surge in coronavirus cases there. The county says that can't happen, but its prosecutors are looking at making changes.
The Marine Corps has become the first military branchto grant religious exemptions from the Pentagon's vaccine mandate. It's also the branch with the biggest number of holdouts against vaccines.
A COVID patient spent 322 days on a ventilator, unable to speak for months as she battled one setback after another. Then she learned her father had died — and it lit a fire under her. At last, Gwen Starkey has good news.