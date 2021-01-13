The Trump administration on Tuesday asked governors nationwide to scrap much of the work they had spent on carefully laying out plans for the next stages of coronavirus vaccination, pushing state leaders to rapidly expand eligibility to receive doses. The move surprised governors, including Gov. Jay Inslee, whose office said the sudden changes were “unacceptable.”
In Seattle, the Fire Department announced they’ll start going door to door this week, vaccinating residents of adult family homes not served by a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.
US COVID-19 deaths hit another one-day high at over 4,300
Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. hit another one-day high at over 4,300 with the country’s attention focused largely on the fallout from the deadly uprising at the Capitol.
The nation’s overall death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 380,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, and is closing in fast on the number of Americans killed in World War II, or about 407,000. Confirmed infections have topped 22.8 million.
With the country simultaneously facing a political crisis and on edge over threats of more violence from far-right extremists, the U.S. recorded 4,327 deaths on Tuesday by Johns Hopkins’ count. Arizona and California have been among the hardest-hit states.
The daily figure is subject to revision, but deaths have been rising sharply over the past 2 1/2 months, and the country is now in the most lethal phase of the outbreak yet, even as the vaccine is being rolled out. New cases are running at nearly a quarter-million per day on average.
Japan widens virus emergency to 7 more areas as cases surge
Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to seven more prefectures Wednesday, affecting more than half the population amid a surge in infections across the country.
Prime Minister Yoshide Suga also said Japan will suspend fast-track entry exceptions for business visitors or others with residency permits, fully banning foreign visitors while the state of emergency is in place.
Suga’s announcement comes less than a week after he declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three nearby prefectures.
Vaccine skepticism helped put them in power. Can they inoculate Italy?
Over a decade ago, an activist in Italy’s Five Star Movement wrote to the nascent party’s leaders to tell them that his law firm, after years of seeking “damages from vaccination,” had convinced a judge that a vaccine was a potential source of autism.
Today that lawyer, Alfonso Bonafede, is the Italian justice minister, and his populist Five Star Movement leads the government.
The Five Star’s long history of sowing doubt about vaccines may have made its job that much harder as it seeks to convince Italians that a mass inoculation program is necessary to beat back a pandemic that has killed nearly 2 million people worldwide and shuttered entire economies.
The irony is not lost on Italians, who are not even Europe’s most skeptical population when it comes to the benefit of vaccines. While 62% of Italians have said they would get an available vaccine, according to figures by Ipsos, a polling firm, in France only 40% said they would be.
But it is Italy where a party that explicitly trafficked in anti-vaccine skepticism currently holds power. With Five Star’s rise, anti-vaccine campaigns are no longer merely an easy tool wielded by the political fringe to tear down established parties and gain power. They are a key factor that could determine the health and vitality of the nation at a critical juncture in the pandemic.
Gym doors inch open, but maybe not for long
The Bothell 24 Hour Fitness is among gyms that reopened this week after an eight-week closure, but many gym owners say the state's rules for the first phase of reopening will plunge them deeper into debt or force them to close for good. Here's what you can and can't do under the new rules, from gym workouts to gatherings and more.
