The Trump administration on Tuesday asked governors nationwide to scrap much of the work they had spent on carefully laying out plans for the next stages of coronavirus vaccination, pushing state leaders to rapidly expand eligibility to receive doses. The move surprised governors, including Gov. Jay Inslee, whose office said the sudden changes were “unacceptable.”

In Seattle, the Fire Department announced they’ll start going door to door this week, vaccinating residents of adult family homes not served by a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

