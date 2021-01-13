We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
• An abrupt federal shift would make nearly a third of Americans eligible for vaccines right now, catching Washington state by surprise after officials spent months planning around different priorities. The push to change who's eligible comes with new challenges.
• Who's at the door? It's your vaccine! Seattle firefighters tomorrow will start going door-to-door with vaccines for residents of adult family homes, and the city is looking at turning school facilities into vaccination sites.