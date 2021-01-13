By
 

The Trump administration on Tuesday asked governors nationwide to scrap much of the work they had spent on carefully laying out plans for the next stages of coronavirus vaccination, pushing state leaders to rapidly expand eligibility to receive doses. The move surprised governors, including Gov. Jay Inslee, whose office said the sudden changes were “unacceptable.”

In Seattle, the Fire Department announced they’ll start going door to door this week, vaccinating residents of adult family homes not served by a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

Gym doors inch open, but maybe not for long

The Bothell 24 Hour Fitness gym reopened this week after an eight-week mandated closure as part of Washington state’s measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)
The Bothell 24 Hour Fitness is among gyms that reopened this week after an eight-week closure, but many gym owners say the state's rules for the first phase of reopening will plunge them deeper into debt or force them to close for good. Here's what you can and can't do under the new rules, from gym workouts to gatherings and more.

—Kris Higginson
Catch up on the past 24 hours

An abrupt federal shift would make nearly a third of Americans eligible for vaccines right now, catching Washington state by surprise after officials spent months planning around different priorities. The push to change who's eligible comes with new challenges.

Who's at the door? It's your vaccine! Seattle firefighters tomorrow will start going door-to-door with vaccines for residents of adult family homes, and the city is looking at turning school facilities into vaccination sites.

Anyone flying into the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Here's how the new order will work.

A glimmer of hope: A new study looks ahead to the day when the coronavirus becomes just an annoyance, no more threatening than the common cold. And it lays out what will have to happen to get there.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

