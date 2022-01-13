Coronavirus infections across the globe rose by about 55% last week from the previous week’s tally, as officials reported 15 million new cases. But the rate of deaths related to the virus remained stable, according to the World Health Organization’s weekly pandemic report.
Every region in the world reported an increase in COVID-19 cases except for Africa, where officials reported an 11% drop in reported cases.
Meanwhile, U.S. officials in several states are debating how and whether to impose mask mandates as COVID-19 cases soar and residents grow weary of pandemic restrictions. At the same time, White House officials are “strongly considering options” to make high-quality masks, such as N95 or KN95 masks, more available.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Rapid coronavirus tests are hard to find — unless you work for Google or play in the NBA
While many Americans scramble to track down increasingly scarce rapid at-home coronavirus tests, they are abundant for white-collar employees of some of the country’s biggest companies.
Workers at corporate giants such as Google and JPMorgan Chase can request tests be sent to them free. At Google, employees can receive as many as 20 tests per month, even if they’re not going into the office. Delta Air Lines allows its flight staff and corporate employees to order sets of six antigen tests every three weeks.
Sports leagues like the National Basketball Association and the National Football League provide frequent testing to players to ensure they can travel and play for their teams. Other companies such as Microsoft and Mastercard offer a combination of at-home and in-person testing.
Many companies, including Wells Fargo and American Airlines, also offer on-site testing for employees who must interact with customers in person, helping workers and the public stay safe while increasing demand for tests.
The situation is the latest manifestation of the United States’ uneven response to the pandemic. Many Americans, including people who need rapid testing to attend work or school in person, are facing empty pharmacy shelves and “no inventory” banners on e-commerce sites. But hundreds of thousands of accurate at-home testing solutions are held by wealthy companies with the money and motivation to provide them to their workforces — whether employees work in the office or not.
—Gerrit De Vynck and Jacob Bogage, The Washington Post
Advertising
After wave of cancellations, Delta sees recovery in 2022
Delta Air Lines lost $408 million in the final quarter of 2021, dragged down by a COVID-19 surge that rocked the airline in December, and the carrier predicted Thursday that it will suffer one more quarterly loss before travel perks up in spring and summer.
CEO Ed Bastian said 8,000 employees have contracted COVID-19 over the last four weeks. Sick workers and winter storms have led to more than 2,200 cancelled flights since Dec. 24.
Cancellations have dropped sharply in the past few days, but the spate of spiked flights cost the airline $75 million and the latest outbreak, caused by the omicron variant of the virus, is expected to push the industry’s recovery back by two months.
Delta expects omicron infections to peak over the next few days and then decline rapidly as it has in South Africa and — more slowly — in the United Kingdom.
The false rumor spread with omicron-like rapidity: Washington state's Board of Health was about to authorize local health officials and police to round up people for refusing to get coronavirus vaccines and lock them up in quarantine. After radio hosts and congressional candidates threw tinder on the fire, protesters showed up yesterday to rage against the nonexistent plot and a real — but very early stage — study on whether to mandate the vaccines for schoolchildren. Let's sort fact from fiction and look at how things got this wild.
Frustrated Seattle students are planning a sickout and demanding masks and COVID-19 tests as school closures climb across the Puget Sound area.
Are you using the best mask against omicron, and are you wearing it correctly? Our new visual guide shows the CDC’s recommendations for different mask types and how to maximize protection with each. And you can reuse KN95 or N95 masks — here's how to safely do it. Plus, know the difference between those masks and how to spot a fake.
Because omicron is so contagious, should you just catch it and get it out of the way? Epidemiologists are explaining why trying to get infected is a terrible idea.
An interview with CDC chief Rochelle Walensky sparked outrage — but it turns out that ABC’s editing distorted what Walensky really said, leaving out context that she considered crucial. The network has taken down the misleading clips.
The U.S. military is heading into overwhelmed hospitals to help handle the omicron spike that's sent many health workers into quarantine. We'll learn about other pieces of the federal "surge response" at 7:30 a.m., when President Joe Biden speaks. Watch it live or catch up later.