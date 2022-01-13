Coronavirus infections across the globe rose by about 55% last week from the previous week’s tally, as officials reported 15 million new cases. But the rate of deaths related to the virus remained stable, according to the World Health Organization’s weekly pandemic report.

Every region in the world reported an increase in COVID-19 cases except for Africa, where officials reported an 11% drop in reported cases.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials in several states are debating how and whether to impose mask mandates as COVID-19 cases soar and residents grow weary of pandemic restrictions. At the same time, White House officials are “strongly considering options” to make high-quality masks, such as N95 or KN95 masks, more available.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.