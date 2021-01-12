The United States is pushing forward in its biggest vaccination drive in history, opening football stadiums, major league ballparks, fairgrounds, convention centers and even Disneyland as mass vaccination sites for Americans.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, three weeks after getting his first one with television cameras rolling in an attempt to reassure the American public that the inoculations are safe.

