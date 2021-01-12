By
 

The United States is pushing forward in its biggest vaccination drive in history, opening football stadiums, major league ballparks, fairgrounds, convention centers and even Disneyland as mass vaccination sites for Americans.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, three weeks after getting his first one with television cameras rolling in an attempt to reassure the American public that the inoculations are safe.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

The CDC will tell states to open up vaccines to people older than 65 and stop holding back the second dose.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, has tested positive for the coronavirus after being locked down during the Capitol siege with lawmakers who “not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one,” her office says.

Are we at the beginning of the end of COVID-19? The answer hinges on herd immunity, which is highly unlikely this year, according to the World Health Organization. Three researchers explain what herd immunity really means and why achieving it will be so tricky.

Should you get a vaccine if you’ve had COVID-19? Yes, and here's why.

"I am truly and forever grateful." A Seattle doctor has penned a letter of thanks to those who made the COVID-19 vaccine possible, from ethicists to truck drivers to the person who stuck the needle in his arm. It's part wonky, part poetry.

One thing the Seahawks did right: finishing the season as the only NFL team without a positive COVID-19 test.

"The happiest place on Earth" is now a vaccination destination, as California aims to pump a million shots into arms this week.
 
Imagine wearing a sticker that warns you if you catch the coronavirus. It's among the gadgets on display as the tech industry's biggest showcase goes full pandemic.




