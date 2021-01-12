The United States is pushing forward in its biggest vaccination drive in history, opening football stadiums, major league ballparks, fairgrounds, convention centers and even Disneyland as mass vaccination sites for Americans.
Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, three weeks after getting his first one with television cameras rolling in an attempt to reassure the American public that the inoculations are safe.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Mexico sees holiday bump in tourism amid coronavirus pandemic surge
Tens of thousands of American tourists descended on Mexico’s glittering Caribbean beaches at the close of 2020 and start of this year. Quintana Roo state, the country’s tourism crown jewel, home to Cancun, the Riviera Maya and Tulum, received 961,000 tourists during that stretch — nearly half from the U.S. — down only 25% from the previous year.
“You come here and it’s a sigh of relief from all the turmoil of the COVID,” said Latron Evans, a 40-year-old firefighter from Jackson, Mississippi.
But concern is spreading that the winter holiday success could be fleeting, because it came as COVID-19 infections in both Mexico and the United States, the main source of the foreign tourists, were reaching new heights — and as a new, more easily spread variant was beginning to emerge in the U.S.
Dutch see new coronavirus infections fall, credit lockdown
The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has fallen for the second week in a row, its public health institute said Tuesday, calling the decrease “the first effect” of a nationwide lockdown that began in mid-December.
The announcement came hours before Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was expected to extend the lockdown in an attempt to further slow the spread of the virus and rein in the new, more transmissible variant first detected in the U.K.
Confirmed new COVID-19 infections over the last week fell 12% to 49,398, the institute said, while hospital admissions for people with the coronavirus fell 18% and new COVID-19 patients in intensive care units declined by 12%.
Bodies pile up at crematorium in Germany’s virus hot spot
The caskets are stacked three high in the Meissen crematorium’s somber memorial hall, piled up in empty offices and stored in hallways. Many are sealed with plastic wrapping, others are labeled “infection risk,” “urgent” or simply “COVID.”
A surge of coronavirus deaths in this corner of eastern Germany has boosted business for crematorium manager Joerg Schaldach and his staff, but nobody is celebrating.
The crematorium would typically have 70 to 100 caskets on site at this time of year, when the flu season takes its toll on the elderly. Now he has 300 bodies waiting to be cremated and each day dozens more are delivered to the modernist building on a hill overlooking Meissen, an ancient town better known for its delicate porcelain and impressive Gothic castle.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
• The CDC will tell states to open up vaccines to people older than 65 and stop holding back the second dose.
• Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, has tested positive for the coronavirus after being locked down during the Capitol siege with lawmakers who “not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one,” her office says.
• Are we at the beginning of the end of COVID-19? The answer hinges on herd immunity, which is highly unlikely this year, according to the World Health Organization. Three researchers explain what herd immunity really means and why achieving it will be so tricky.
• Should you get a vaccine if you’ve had COVID-19? Yes, and here's why.
• "I am truly and forever grateful." A Seattle doctor has penned a letter of thanks to those who made the COVID-19 vaccine possible, from ethicists to truck drivers to the person who stuck the needle in his arm. It's part wonky, part poetry.
• One thing the Seahawks did right: finishing the season as the only NFL team without a positive COVID-19 test.
• "The happiest place on Earth" is now a vaccination destination, as California aims to pump a million shots into arms this week.
• Imagine wearing a sticker that warns you if you catch the coronavirus. It's among the gadgets on display as the tech industry's biggest showcase goes full pandemic.
How is the pandemic affecting you?What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Most Read Local Stories
- Move over, murder hornets: There’s a new bug in town — and it’s coming for your lawn VIEW
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal tests positive for coronavirus after being locked down with lawmakers who wouldn't wear masks
- Politics and protest news updates, January 11: First day of new legislative session begins in Olympia, Democrats push toward Trump impeachment VIEW
- Seattle man charged after allegedly punching federal officer 'repeatedly' in U.S. Capitol siege
- Coronavirus daily news updates, January 11: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW