• Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, has tested positive for the coronavirus after being locked down during the Capitol siege with lawmakers who “not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one,” her office says.
• "I am truly and forever grateful." A Seattle doctor has penned a letter of thanks to those who made the COVID-19 vaccine possible, from ethicists to truck drivers to the person who stuck the needle in his arm. It's part wonky, part poetry.
• One thing the Seahawks did right: finishing the season as the only NFL team without a positive COVID-19 test.
• Imagine wearing a sticker that warns you if you catch the coronavirus. It's among the gadgets on display as the tech industry's biggest showcase goes full pandemic.
