The Biden administration issued new guidance Tuesday requiring federal agencies to test unvaccinated employees on a weekly basis starting February 15. Uncompliant employees will be first counseled, then suspended without pay and potentially fired unless they get vaccinated, according to the new guidance.

The guidance comes as U.S. officials project COVID-19 hospitalizations to surpass the previous record of 141,385 and reach numbers in the 275,000 to 300,000 range sometime this month.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization announced that  COVID-19 cases across Europe doubled in just two weeks. The agency reported over 7 million new cases of the latest variant in the region during the first week of January.

How often can you reuse KN95 or N95 masks? Now that the U.S. is moving toward recommending more widespread use, it's worth understanding how to reuse as safely as possible. Plus, know the difference between N95 and KN95 masks, and how to spot a fake.

Omicron cases may soon start dropping rapidly in the U.S., according to experts at the UW and elsewhere who predicted when and how the peak will happen. One reason: The variant may be running out of people to infect. "Most people are going to get COVID," the FDA's chief warned in an acknowledgment that could influence the path forward.

Omicron can make you contagious before you test positive, creating fertile conditions for its rapid spread, some health experts warn. Here's what you should know about the timing.

The wait for young children's vaccines is excruciating for many families as omicron cases soar. Here's the latest on when they're likely to be available, dosages, the rare risks and more. Meanwhile, doctors are sharing advice on how families with unvaccinated kids can navigate omicron. 

"What a moron," Dr. Anthony Fauci muttered after a fiery Senate hearing yesterday in which feuds overshadowed strategy against omicron. Fauci accused one lawmaker of spreading lies that have led to dangerous threats against him and fired back at another who focused on his paycheck.
 

