The Biden administration issued new guidance Tuesday requiring federal agencies to test unvaccinated employees on a weekly basis starting February 15. Uncompliant employees will be first counseled, then suspended without pay and potentially fired unless they get vaccinated, according to the new guidance.

The guidance comes as U.S. officials project COVID-19 hospitalizations to surpass the previous record of 141,385 and reach numbers in the 275,000 to 300,000 range sometime this month.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization announced that COVID-19 cases across Europe doubled in just two weeks. The agency reported over 7 million new cases of the latest variant in the region during the first week of January.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.