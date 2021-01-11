This new plan takes effect Monday, and unlike the state’s previous “Safe Start” plan, “Healthy Washington” consists of two phases instead of four, with the state divided into eight regions.
Every region will start in Phase 1, and reopenings will happen by region rather than county. Additionally, regions do not have to apply to move forward to the next phase. The state Department of Health (DOH) will promote regions based on whether they hit four key metrics. The DOH will examine data every Friday to determine if each region can move forward on the following Monday.
• With 175,000 Washingtonians behind on rent, what will happen when eviction bans end? There's no plan to tackle the COVID-19 debt that could follow some people for much of their lives, and some fear a "tsunami" of evictions will be just the beginning.
• "The Shootist," one of the most prolific bank robbers in U.S. history, has been granted early freedom — along with dozens of other federal felons in Washington state — because of COVID-19. Former Bothell resident Johnny Madison Williams Jr., 69, hadn't been scheduled to go free until 2072.
• Why is Washington still struggling to vaccinate the most vulnerable people, three weeks after doses arrived? A Times Watchdog look inside the rollout reveals reasons for the frustratingly slow pace.