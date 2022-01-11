Moderna’s CEO said the pharmaceutical company is working on a booster shot to specifically target omicron, which could be ready by fall. The company has signed advanced purchase agreements worth $18.5 billion with South Korea, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.
Meanwhile, U.S. health officials are advising people against traveling to Canada, due to “very high” levels of coronavirus. The CDC is also urging unvaccinated people to avoid traveling to 54 other countries including Mexico, which was a top travel destination for U.S. citizens last year.
Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly allowing nurses and other workers infected with coronavirus to continue working if they’re experiencing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic due to staffing shortages and “crushing caseloads” driven by the variant.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Japan keeps border controls as it prepares for omicron surge
Japan will keep its borders closed to most foreign citizens through February as it attempts to accelerate coronavirus booster shots for elderly people and expand hospital capacity to cope with the rapidly spreading omicron variant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.
Japan briefly eased border controls in November after COVID-19 cases rapidly declined, but quickly reinstated a ban on most foreign entrants after the highly transmissible new variant emerged.
Kishida said the stringent border controls have helped slow the variant’s spread and “bought time” to prepare for an imminent surge.
Japan had few cases until late December, but infections have since shot up to thousands a day.
Last week, Kishida placed three prefectures where infections apparently spread from U.S. military bases — Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima — under a pre-emergency status in which eateries were requested to shorten service hours.
U.S. poised to break record 142,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations
The United States is poised to surpass its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations as soon as Tuesday, with no end in sight to skyrocketing case loads, falling staff levels and the struggles of a medical system trying to provide care amid an unprecedented surge of the coronavirus.
Monday’s total of 141,385 people in U.S. hospitals with COVID-19 fell just short of the record of 142,273 set on Jan. 14, 2021, during the previous peak of the pandemic in this country.
But the highly transmissible omicron variant threatens to obliterate that benchmark. If models of omicron’s spread prove accurate – even the researchers who produce them admit forecasts are difficult during a pandemic – current numbers may seem small in just a few weeks. Disease modelers are predicting total hospitalizations in the 275,000 to 300,000 range when the peak is reached, probably later this month.
Seattle schools may return to remote learning, the district is warning. Classes were canceled at two schools yesterday because of staff shortages. Lake Washington High School in Kirkland has already shifted back to remote learning.