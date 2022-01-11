Moderna’s CEO said the pharmaceutical company is working on a booster shot to specifically target omicron, which could be ready by fall. The company has signed advanced purchase agreements worth $18.5 billion with South Korea, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, U.S. health officials are advising people against traveling to Canada, due to “very high” levels of coronavirus. The CDC is also urging unvaccinated people to avoid traveling to 54 other countries including Mexico, which was a top travel destination for U.S. citizens last year.

Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly allowing nurses and other workers infected with coronavirus to continue working if they’re experiencing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic due to staffing shortages and “crushing caseloads” driven by the variant.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.