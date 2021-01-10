Vaccination efforts continue across the globe as health authorities scramble to
catch up with a more contagious coronavirus variant, now present in at least 45 countries.
We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
7:51 am Catch up on the last 24 hours
Here's a recap of some local, national and international coronavirus headlines from the last 24 hours.
--Amazon is preparing to administer on-site coronavirus vaccinations to nearly 20,000 of its workers in Washington, according to a letter from the company to Gov. Jay Inslee in which
the company urged the state to prioritize its workers for vaccination.
--In December, the U.S. shed jobs for the first time since April. Once again, the layoffs were heavily concentrated in the industries that have suffered most because they involve the kind of face-to-face contact that is now nearly impossible:
Restaurants, bars and hotels, theaters, sports arenas and concert halls.
--Health officials in Anchorage said appointments for residents to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have filled up in a matter of hours this week, leading to
frustration for people still trying to sign up as vaccination clinics are planned throughout the weekend and early next week.
--California desperately needs more medical workers at facilities swamped by coronavirus patients, but almost no help is coming from a volunteer program that Gov. Gavin Newsom created at the start of the pandemic. An army of 95,000 initially raised their hands,
and just 14 are now working in the field.
--Chinese authorities have asked residents in two cities south of Beijing to stay home for seven days as they try to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak in which more than
300 people have tested positive in the past week.
--Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99,
received initial coronavirus vaccine doses on Saturday.
--How has Singapore, a semi-authoritarian city-state of almost 6 million people,
kept coronavirus at bay?
Seattle Times staff & news services
