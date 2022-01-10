Professors at the University of Washington may choose to conduct their classes remotely through January. Professors who choose to conduct in-person classes must accommodate students participating remotely.
Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue hamper daily life. In Olympia, Washington state Senate Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and Washington Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, announced they had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.
So you tested positive. Now what?This guide includes the CDC's latest guidance on how long to isolate, plus what others in your home should do and more. But know that those new, shorter isolation guidelines are drawing fire.
Starting this week, some at-risk Americanscan get a fourth shot. So will we forever be trying to boost our way out of this pandemic? That's not realistic, scientists say. Some are outlining different strategies to “get us out of this forever-boosting kind of a situation.”
“My name is Kovid and I’m not a virus.” Some people who share their name with the pandemic have soured on their names, but others are making good-humored lemonade out of the situation. This is what it's like to be a Kovid — and they're not the only ones with names that have been affected by our changing pandemic vocabulary.