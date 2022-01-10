Professors at the University of Washington may choose to conduct their classes remotely through January. Professors who choose to conduct in-person classes must accommodate students participating remotely.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue hamper daily life. In Olympia, Washington state Senate Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, and Washington Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, announced they had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.

Two weeks after holiday travel was disrupted by both winter weather and staffing shortages, flights have also continued to be canceled with no signs of stopping.

