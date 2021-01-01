As people around the world celebrated the start of a new year, some countries and cities canceled or scaled back their festivities, while others without active outbreaks carried on like any other year. In the United States — where the country reported another record high daily COVID-19 death toll Wednesday — the virus also muted many end-of-year celebrations.

In Washington, state officials plan to roll out a online questionnaire in the new year, one that will determine eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations, so those administering vaccines do not have to police who qualifies. Here’s more about how the online tool works.

